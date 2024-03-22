Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DADA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 461,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,453. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

