Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 962,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,633. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

