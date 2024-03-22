Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $193.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $163.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

