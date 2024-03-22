Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 11,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

