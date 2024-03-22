Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 625,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,295 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,471. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

