Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

