Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63. 269,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 567,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 336,910 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

