Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.55. 544,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.