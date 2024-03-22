DEI Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $202.52 million and approximately $94.56 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00129164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

