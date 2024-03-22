Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 145.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

