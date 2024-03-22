Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 624,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 442,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

