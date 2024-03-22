Desjardins Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$19.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERF

Enerplus Trading Down 0.4 %

ERF stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.05. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$18.23 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.8053393 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.