Desjardins Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE:SDE traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,580. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The stock has a market cap of C$630.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

