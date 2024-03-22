Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.65.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,531. The stock has a market cap of C$20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Insiders acquired a total of 17,680 shares of company stock worth $1,023,159 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

