Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $16.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.46.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

