Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

