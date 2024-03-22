DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $224.67

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.67, but opened at $218.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $221.14, with a volume of 145,841 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

