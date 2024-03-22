DigiByte Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $229.31 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,067.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00630662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00129677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00209337 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00056663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00119618 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,901,712,738 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

