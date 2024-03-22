Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.65

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 116048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

