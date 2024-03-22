Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.65 and last traded at $73.03. 365,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,494,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $582.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.
About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
