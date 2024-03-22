Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.75.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.