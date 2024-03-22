Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,338. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.