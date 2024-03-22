Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,338. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.