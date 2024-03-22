Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.41

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 27128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 122.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

