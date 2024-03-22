Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Dover Trading Up 1.3 %

DOV opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

