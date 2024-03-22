Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:DWL traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,529. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37). Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

