Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Drax Group Price Performance
DRXGY stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Drax Group Company Profile
