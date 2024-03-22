DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 4.9%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 236,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 313,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 1.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

