Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

