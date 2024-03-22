Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $21.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.