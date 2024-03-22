Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 49,218 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,762,136.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of BROS stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $32.90. 6,164,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

