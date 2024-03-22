Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.92

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.92 and last traded at $144.63, with a volume of 9891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

