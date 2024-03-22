e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Review

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.45 -$117.62 million ($0.85) -7.81

Analyst Recommendations

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for e.Digital and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.31%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor -52.46% -15.84% -8.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats e.Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

