Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $770.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

