Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $330.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $315.52 on Monday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $315.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

