EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) Insider Acquires A$13,059.75 in Stock

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Evans purchased 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,059.75 ($8,591.94).
Bronwyn Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Bronwyn Evans bought 22,033 shares of EBR Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,868.76 ($11,755.77).
