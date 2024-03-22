eCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.31 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, eCash has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $988.55 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,668,685,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,668,673,423,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

