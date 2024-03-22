Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.35 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

