Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $234.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

