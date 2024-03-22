Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.63 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.