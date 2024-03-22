Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $275.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average is $224.35.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.