Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

