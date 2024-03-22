Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $345.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

