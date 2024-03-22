Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

