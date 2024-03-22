Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

