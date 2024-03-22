Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

RCL opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

