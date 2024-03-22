Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,579.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $395.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.