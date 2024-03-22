Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

