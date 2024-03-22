EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 307,571 shares changing hands.

EHang Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EHang by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EHang by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

