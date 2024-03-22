Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.36. 151,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,667. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $519.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

