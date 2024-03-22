Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 1-Year High at $519.37

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $519.37 and last traded at $515.87, with a volume of 68881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $514.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

